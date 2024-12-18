Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • J&K Police Gives 30 Days to 10 Absconding Persons to Surrender or Face Attachment of Properties

Published 22:18 IST, December 18th 2024

J&K Police Gives 30 Days to 10 Absconding Persons to Surrender or Face Attachment of Properties

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
J&K Police Gives 30 Days to 10 Absconding Persons to Surrender or Face Attachment of Properties | Image: Representational

Srinagar: Police in the Sopore area of the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday gave 30 days to 10 absconding persons to surrender or face attachment of their properties.

The cops pasted proclamation orders at the residences of the 10 persons who have been evading law, officials said.

According to the notice, the accused persons have been asked to appear in the court within 30 days. If they fail to comply with the direction, their properties will be attached, it said.

Updated 22:18 IST, December 18th 2024

