  64-Year-Old Man Dies After Rod of Flex Banner Structure Falls and Pierces His Neck in Jabalpur

Published 11:39 IST, January 19th 2025

64-Year-Old Man Dies After Rod of Flex Banner Structure Falls and Pierces His Neck in Jabalpur

A 64-year-old man standing on the road in MP's Jabalpur tragically died after a rod of a flex banner structure fell on him and pierced his neck.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pedestrian killed after rod from flex banner structure falls, pierces his neck in Jabalpur | Image: Unsplash

Jabalpur: A 64-year-old man was killed after a rod from a flex banner structure fell and pierced his neck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Sunday.

A contractual employee of the local civic body was fixing the flex banner structure in Allahabad Bank Chowk on Saturday when a rod fell on a pedestrian, Civil Line police station in-charge Nehru Khandate said.

He said the rod fell on Kishan Kumar Rajak and pierced his neck.

The man was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway to find out if the employee had followed safety protocol. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

