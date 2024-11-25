Jai Shri Ram Echoes in Chittagong as Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest

Earlier this month, the monk released a video on social media, stating that he could be arrested at any time. “I request to all, anytime I would be arrested. You unitedly keep this movement alive”, Chinmoy Prabhu said in the video.

Chinmoy Prabhu Charged With Sedition For Hoisting a Saffron Flag

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the President of Pundarik Dham in Bangladesh, was among the 18 individuals charged with sedition for hoisting a saffron flag in the country.

The sedition case coincides with a significant gathering by Hindu organizations, which presented an eight-point demand calling for a tribunal to prosecute those oppressing minorities, a law to protect minorities, and the establishment of a dedicated ministry for them.

Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

In recent months, violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, has escalated in Bangladesh. This surge in attacks followed the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina . Since June, the country has been in turmoil, initially triggered by protests over government job quotas, which soon evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations. After Hasina’s departure and subsequent escape to India, mobs targeted Hindu communities, vandalizing and looting homes and businesses, and even committing lynchings.

In response, Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who assumed leadership of Bangladesh’s interim government, has called for ensuring the safety of minorities.