Jai Shri Ram Echoes in Chittagong as Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest
Chimoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport.
Chittagong, Bangladesh: ‘Jai Shri Ram’ echoed loudly through the streets of Chittagong as massive protests erupted across Bangladesh following the arrest of ISKCON monk Chimoy Prabhu. The prominent saint, known for leading protests against atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, was allegedly detained by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch on Monday, November 25.
Chinmoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport. His detention came just days after he addressed a massive rally in Rangpur on Friday, November 22, where he condemned the ongoing violence and discrimination faced by Hindus in the country.
The protests have been sparked by rising concerns over the increasing reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including attacks on temples, homes, and businesses. The arrest of Chimoy Prabhu has intensified tensions, with many accusing the government of targeting those who speak out against religious persecution.
Supporters of the monk are reportedly rallying in various cities, demanding his immediate release and protection for religious minorities in Bangladesh.
'Ploy Against Hindus By Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime'
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the arrest was a ploy against Hindus by Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime. "Renowned firebrand Hindu Leader; Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been abducted by the Detective Branch at Dhaka Airport in Bangladesh. He is leading the fight for the survival & dignity of the Hindu Minorities of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi Sanatani Community fear that Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime may stoop to any level, even eliminate 'perceived threats' to its authority.
I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to kindly take note of the matter and take urgent steps. The Bangladesh Government filed a case of treason against him. He said, “I request to all, anytime I would be arrested. You unitedly keep this movement alive.” This is what Shri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu was expecting and shared this message earlier:-
‘I Would Be Arrested Anytime By Bangladesh Govt'
