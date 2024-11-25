Search icon
  • Jai Shri Ram Echoes in Chittagong as Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest

Published 18:39 IST, November 25th 2024

Jai Shri Ram Echoes in Chittagong as Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest

Chimoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Jai Shri Ram Echoes in Chittagong as Protests Erupt in Bangladesh Over Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest | Image: x

Chittagong, Bangladesh:Jai Shri Ram’ echoed loudly through the streets of Chittagong as massive protests erupted across Bangladesh following the arrest of ISKCON monk Chimoy Prabhu. The prominent saint, known for leading protests against atrocities committed against Hindus in Bangladesh, was allegedly detained by the Dhaka Police’s Detective Branch on Monday, November 25.

Chinmoy Prabhu, who had been actively advocating for the rights of religious minorities, was reportedly arrested at Dhaka airport. His detention came just days after he addressed a massive rally in Rangpur on Friday, November 22, where he condemned the ongoing violence and discrimination faced by Hindus in the country.

The protests have been sparked by rising concerns over the increasing reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, including attacks on temples, homes, and businesses. The arrest of Chimoy Prabhu has intensified tensions, with many accusing the government of targeting those who speak out against religious persecution.

Supporters of the monk are reportedly rallying in various cities, demanding his immediate release and protection for religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Taslima Nasreen Shares Video of Protest 

 Bangladeshi author and activist Taslima Nasreen, who has been living in India for over two decades, Taslima Nasreen, shared videos capturing protests from Chattogram.  

'Ploy Against Hindus By Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime'

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the arrest was a ploy against Hindus by Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime. "Renowned firebrand Hindu Leader; Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu has been abducted by the Detective Branch at Dhaka Airport in Bangladesh. He is leading the fight for the survival & dignity of the Hindu Minorities of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi Sanatani Community fear that Md Yunus's 'Radical' Regime may stoop to any level, even eliminate 'perceived threats' to its authority.

I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to kindly take note of the matter and take urgent steps. The Bangladesh Government filed a case of treason against him.  He said, “I request to all, anytime I would be arrested. You unitedly keep this movement alive.” This is what Shri Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu was expecting and shared this  message earlier:-

‘I Would Be Arrested Anytime By Bangladesh Govt'

Earlier this month, the monk released a video on social media, stating that he could be arrested at any time. “I request to all, anytime I would be arrested. You unitedly keep this movement alive”, Chinmoy Prabhu said in the video. 

Chinmoy Prabhu Charged With Sedition For Hoisting a Saffron Flag

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the President of Pundarik Dham in Bangladesh, was among the 18 individuals charged with sedition for hoisting a saffron flag in the country.

The sedition case coincides with a significant gathering by Hindu organizations, which presented an eight-point demand calling for a tribunal to prosecute those oppressing minorities, a law to protect minorities, and the establishment of a dedicated ministry for them.

Atrocities Against Hindus in Bangladesh

In recent months, violence against minorities, particularly Hindus, has escalated in Bangladesh. This surge in attacks followed the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina . Since June, the country has been in turmoil, initially triggered by protests over government job quotas, which soon evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations. After Hasina’s departure and subsequent escape to India, mobs targeted Hindu communities, vandalizing and looting homes and businesses, and even committing lynchings.

In response, Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, who assumed leadership of Bangladesh’s interim government, has called for ensuring the safety of minorities. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:29 IST, November 26th 2024

Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh BJP

