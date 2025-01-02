Jailed Pro-Khalistan Leader Amritpal Singh Likely To Float New Political Party On January 14

Chandigarh: Jailed pro-Khalistan member and parliamentarian, Amritpal Singh is likely to announce the launch of a new regional political party on January 14. Amritpal Singh, who represents the Khadoor Sahib constituency, has been lodged in the Dibrugarh Central jail in Assam since his arrest in April 2023, under the National Security Act (NSA). Along with Singh, several of his associates were also arrested after over a month of manhunt by the Punjab Police.