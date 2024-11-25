Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 Announces First List of Speakers for Landmark 18th Edition

Jaipur: India’s pioneering festival curator and production house, Teamwork Arts, announced the first tranche of speakers for its much-awaited 18th edition of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival, scheduled to take place from 30th January to 3rd February 2025, at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur. Globally known as the ‘greatest literary show on Earth’, the Festival will once again bring together a vibrant mix of writers, thinkers and readers to explore the transformative power of literature and its unique ability to connect people across cultures.

The 2025 edition of the world’s grandest celebration of books and ideas will reinforce the timeless power of our stories to bridge divides, foster empathy, and celebrate our shared human experiences. In line with a commitment to sustainability, the 2025 iteration will feature environmentally conscious practices throughout the Festival. With an engaging lineup of debates, thought-provoking discussions, and unforgettable performances, this year’s programme promises a unique blend of cultural wealth, literary masterpieces, and a focus on a greener future, making it a literary festival like no other.

At its heart, the Jaipur Literature Festival remains a champion of linguistic diversity, providing a platform for a wide array of languages. This year’s sessions will feature works and discussions in languages including Hindi, Bengali, Rajasthani, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odiya, Sanskrit, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Urdu emphasising the Festival's commitment to inclusivity and representation of India’s rich literary heritage.

The 18th edition will feature over 300 speakers across five dynamic venues, offering attendees the chance to engage with a stellar lineup of global and Indian literary figures. The first list of speakers includes literary luminaries such as André Aciman, Anirudh Kanisetti, Anna Funder, Ashwani Kumar, Cauvery Madhavan, Claudia De Rham, David Nicholls, Fiona Carnarvon, Ira Mukhoty, Irenosen Okojie, Jenny Erpenbeck, John Vaillant, Kallol Bhattacherjee, Maithree Wickramasinghe, Manav Kaul, Miriam Margolyes, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Nathan Thrall, Prayaag Akbar, Priyanka Mattoo, Stephen Greenblatt, Tina Brown, V. V. Ganeshananthan, Venki Ramakrishnan, and Yaroslav Trofimov, promising a series of stimulating and eclectic discussions.

Voices Behind the Festival:

Namita Gokhale, renowned writer and Festival Co-Director, said:

"The Jaipur Literature Festival has always been a vibrant meeting place for stories, ideas, and cultures. As we prepare for our 18th edition, we celebrate literature’s power to inspire, challenge, and unite. This year, we welcome an incredible lineup of authors, poets, and thinkers, who will engage our audiences in unforgettable conversations and foster a shared love for the written word."

William Dalrymple, acclaimed historian, writer and Festival Co-Director, shared:

“The Jaipur Literature Festival has always been a celebration of the written word, a confluence of diverse voices, and a testament to the power of stories to inspire and connect. This year, as we gather again in the Pink City, we look forward to welcoming a stellar lineup of writers, thinkers, and dreamers from

around the world. It's a space where ideas spark, cultures converge, and conversations thrive—a true carnival of literature for all."

Sanjoy K. Roy, MD of Teamwork Arts, remarked:

"The Jaipur Literature Festival has become a global brand synonymous with culture, creativity, and collaboration. This year, we aim to amplify its impact, not just as a celebration of literature but as a powerful platform for storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide. The festival offers unparalleled opportunities for partners, sponsors, and stakeholders to connect with a diverse and engaged audience, creating meaningful conversations and driving global visibility. It’s more than an event—it’s a movement that bridges cultures and inspires innovation."



Highlights of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

Jaipur BookMark (JBM): Bridging Creativity and Commerce

Celebrating its 11th edition, Jaipur BookMark (JBM) continues to shine as a premier B2B networking platform for the literary world. This hub for publishers, authors, literary agents, and industry leaders fosters innovation, collaboration, and new opportunities. As the business arm of the Festival, JBM serves as a meeting ground where creative ideas transform into impactful global projects.

Heritage Evenings and Jaipur Music Stage

Beyond literature, the Festival extends its celebration to arts and culture, with Heritage Evenings set against Jaipur’s historical backdrops, offering attendees a taste of Rajasthan’s rich heritage. The Jaipur Music Stage, running parallel to the Festival, will showcase electrifying performances by renowned Indian and international musicians, adding rhythm and vibrancy to the festivities.

A Platform for Global Voices

As the world’s most beloved literary gathering, the Jaipur Literature Festival has earned its place as a democratic, non-aligned platform, championing freedom of expression and inclusivity. Each year, it brings together voices that challenge the status quo, inspire innovation, and celebrate diversity, making it a beacon of intellectual and cultural exchange.