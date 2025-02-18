Jaishankar Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak in Delhi, Appreciates His 'Efforts to Strengthen UK-India Relations'

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom and the son-in-law of Narayana Murthy , Rishi Sunak met India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday in the national capital. The EAM has shared photographs from their meeting on ‘X’.

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of United Kingdom. This meeting came after the EAM's meeting with Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi in Delhi with whom he discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries and the ongoing efforts to further build on them.

Jaishankar Appreciates Rishi Sunak's Efforts to Strengthen UK-India Relations

"Nice to meet former UK PM @RishiSunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations," EAM S Jaishankar posted about the meeting on his account on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The Union minister also shared some photographs of their meeting.

Also Read:

Ex UK PM Rishi Sunak Visits Taj Mahal in Agra With his Family

In another news, on his visit to India, former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Taj Mahal on Saturday with his wife, daughters, and mother-in-law Sudha Murty. Rishi Sunak and his family spent about an hour and a half at the Taj Mahal during his two-day visit to Agra. The former UK Prime Minister visited the Taj Mahal and signed the guestbook with his wife.

Sunak said, "A truly breathtaking visit. Few places in the world can unite like the Taj Mahal. Our children will never forget seeing this... We are so grateful to the warm hospitality. An unforgettable experience for our whole family. Thank you," His wife, Akshata Murty, also relished the experience, calling it "a memory for the ages."