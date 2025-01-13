Jammu and Kashmir is India's Crown: PM Modi After Sonamarg Tunnel Launch

Sonamarg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 6.5km Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg town, boosting year-round tourism in the town. Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister praised Jammu and Kashmir as India's crown."

"First of all, I would like to thank all the brothers who worked in the most difficult circumstances, risking their lives, for the progress of the country and Jammu and Kashmir. Also, 7 of our labour colleagues lost their lives but completed this task by overcoming all challenges. Today, I would like to remember the 7 colleagues we have lost their lives," the PM said during the ceremony.

He further added, "You can be sure, this is Modi. If he makes a promise, he keeps it. There is a time for every work and the right work is going to be done at the right time. The Sonamarg tunnel will make the lives of the people of Sonamarg as well as Kargil and Leh much easier...The construction of the Sonamarg tunnel started in 2015 when our government came to power and I am happy that the work of this tunnel has been completed by our government only. My mantra is always that whatever we start, we will also inaugurate it. This tunnel will give new wings to tourism in this entire area including Sonamarg. In the coming days, many projects of road and rail connectivity are going to be completed in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir is also going to be connected by rail. Hospitals are being built, colleges are being built. This is the new Jammu and Kashmir..."

All You Need to Know About the Z-Morh Tunnel

The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.