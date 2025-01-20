Search icon
Published 10:09 IST, January 20th 2025

Jamshedpur: 35-Year-Old Man Chased on Bike, Shot Dead

A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Monday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
35-year-old man chased on motorcycle, shot dead in Jamshedpur | Image: Representative

Jamshedpur: A 35-year-old man was shot dead in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, police said on Monday. 

The incident happened on Sunday night on Gurudwara Road in the Mango police station area, they said.

Santosh Singh was near his residence when shots were fired at him by armed men who came to the spot on a motorcycle. He managed to run and entered a nearby house but the gunmen chased him on the motorcycle and shot him, police said.

With three gunshot wounds, Singh was taken to the MGM Hospital where doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Shibashish along with DSP Bhola Prasad visited the spot in the night.

Prasad said the CCTV footage of the area was being examined to identify the perpetrators.

He said old enmity is suspected to be the reason for the murder, and an investigation was underway to ascertain it.

Singh and his brother had been in jail in a murder case, the officer said. 

With PTI Inputs

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:09 IST, January 20th 2025

