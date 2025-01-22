January Instalment of 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme to Be Paid by 26th: Aditi Tatkare

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare on Wednesday said that the January instalment of the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme would be deposited in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by January 26.

Tatkare, who holds the women and child welfare portfolio, clarified that there is no plan as of now to take back any money that has been transferred to ineligible persons.

Nealy 4,000 women have filled out forms to voluntarily give up the monthly dole that they have received so far, the minister said. However, the procedure hasn’t started as scrutiny is being done at the local level, she said.

The Ladki Bahin scheme, launched before the 2024 state assembly election, provides eligible women from financially disadvantaged sections a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. Maharashtra has over 2.43 crore beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, costing the state exchequer approximately Rs 3,700 crore per month.

“The January instalment of the Ladki Bahin scheme will be deposited in the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by January 26. There is no question, as of now, of taking back any money (from ineligible persons),” she added.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance swept the recently held assembly polls riding on the success of the scheme. It has promised to raise the monthly amount to Rs 2,100, though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the decision will be taken in the budget.