Published 17:43 IST, January 22nd 2025
JDU Denies Withdrawing Support From BJP-Led Manipur Govt, Issues Statement
Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has denied withdrawing support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Manipur CM N Biren Singh | Image: PTI
Imphal: Nitish Kumar -led Janata Dal (United) has denied withdrawing support from the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led government in Manipur minutes and sacked its state unit chief Kshetrimayum Biren Singh for anti-party activities.
Updated 17:57 IST, January 22nd 2025