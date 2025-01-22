Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • JDU Denies Withdrawing Support From BJP-Led Manipur Govt, Issues Statement

Published 17:43 IST, January 22nd 2025

JDU Denies Withdrawing Support From BJP-Led Manipur Govt, Issues Statement

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has denied withdrawing support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Manipur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Manipur CM N Biren Singh | Image: PTI

Imphal: Nitish Kumar -led Janata Dal (United) has denied withdrawing support from the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP )-led government in Manipur minutes and sacked its state unit chief Kshetrimayum Biren Singh for anti-party activities.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:57 IST, January 22nd 2025

Nitish Kumar BJP
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: