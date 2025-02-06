JD(U) Leader Shot Dead in Bihar's Gaya, 3 Held

Gaya: A JD(U) leader was shot dead by armed men near his residence in Bihar’s Gaya district, and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when armed assailants shot at local leader Mahesh Mishra in Churihara village in Belaganj area, a senior officer said.

Mishra was block secretary of JD(U) and deputy ‘mukhiya’ of the Chiraila panchayat under the jurisdiction of Belaganj Police Station.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Singh said, “Mishra was shot at by armed assailants near his house last night. He was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, where he was declared dead." Based on statements given by the family members of the deceased, three persons have been arrested.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a property dispute might be the cause of the incident, the deputy SP said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, he added.