  Jhansi Horror: Man Jumps on Train Engine, Charred to Death After Electrocution

Published 11:31 IST, December 7th 2024

Jhansi Horror: Man Jumps on Train Engine, Charred to Death After Electrocution

A man jumped on to a train engine at Jhansi Railway Station and was charred to death after coming in contact with its overhead electrical equipment.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Jhansi Horror | Image: X

Jhansi: In a horrific incident reported in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, a man jumped on to the engine of a train at the Jhansi Railway Station on Friday; his body came in contact with the overhead electrical equipment and he was charred to death. The shocking incident was caught on camera and appears to be a suicide attempt.

Jhansi Horror: Man Jumps on Train Engine, Charred To Death 

An unidentified person committed suicide in UP's Jhansi by jumping on the engine of the Hazrat Nizamuddin Vasco Da Gama train at Jhansi's Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station. He jumped from the shed of the platform after the train entered on Platform number 1. 

On jumping, the man's body came in contact with the overhead electrical equipment of the Goa-bound train following which it caught fire; the man was charred to death within minutes. 

Train Halted for 45 Minutes, Body Retrieved and Sent for Postmortem

Following the incident, the train remain halted for at least 45 minutes; the overhead electrical line was shut and the body of the man who had committed suicide, had also been retrieved. The man's body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.  

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Updated 11:31 IST, December 7th 2024

