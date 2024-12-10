Jhansi Horror: Married Couple Murdered Inside their House, Suspect Held

Jhansi: A married couple was was found dead inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Tuesday, police said. A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The couple was allegedly killed with a sharp weapon in their home in Kutora village, under the Todi Fatehpur police station area.

"The accused, Kashiram, entered the house on Tuesday morning and attacked Pushpendra (40) and his wife Sangeeta (35) with a sharp weapon. Pushpendra died on the spot, while Sangeeta succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital," Todi Fatehpur Station House Officer(SHO) Devesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

The SHO stated that the motive for the killings is yet to be determined.

"Kashiram has been taken into custody, and we are questioning him to determine the reasons behind the attack," Upadhyay added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.