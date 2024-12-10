Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jhansi Horror: Married Couple Murdered Inside their House, Suspect Held

Published 14:24 IST, December 10th 2024

Jhansi Horror: Married Couple Murdered Inside their House, Suspect Held

A married couple was murdered with a sharp weapon inside their own house in Jhansi; the prime suspect in the case has been held.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jhansi Horror: Married Couple Murdered inside House | Image: Representational

Jhansi: A married couple was was found dead inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Tuesday, police said. A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The couple was allegedly killed with a sharp weapon in their home in Kutora village, under the Todi Fatehpur police station area.

"The accused, Kashiram, entered the house on Tuesday morning and attacked Pushpendra (40) and his wife Sangeeta (35) with a sharp weapon. Pushpendra died on the spot, while Sangeeta succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital," Todi Fatehpur Station House Officer(SHO) Devesh Kumar Upadhyay said.

The SHO stated that the motive for the killings is yet to be determined.

"Kashiram has been taken into custody, and we are questioning him to determine the reasons behind the attack," Upadhyay added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:24 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.