  • Jharkhand: 13 People Linked to Two Criminal Gangs Arrested in Ramgarh

Published 23:03 IST, December 22nd 2024

Jharkhand: 13 People Linked to Two Criminal Gangs Arrested in Ramgarh

Police arrested 13 people belonging to two criminal gangs from various districts of Jharkhand, officials said on Sunday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
13 people linked to two criminal gangs arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh | Image: X

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): Police arrested 13 people belonging to two criminal gangs from various districts of Jharkhand, officials said on Sunday. Around Rs 1.41 lakh cash and a pistol were recovered from their possession, they said.

The gang members were allegedly involved in threatening transporters, contractors and construction companies for extortion, a police officer said.

Patratu SDPO Pawan Kumar said they were arrested from multiple locations in Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Patratu.

Further investigation is underway. 

With PTI Inputs

Updated 23:03 IST, December 22nd 2024

