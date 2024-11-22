Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners

Published 09:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners

Jharkhand, which has 81 Assembly constituencies, requires a majority of 41 seats to form the government. Check full List of constituency-wise winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Jharkhand Assembly Election Results LIVE 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates | Image: Republic Digital

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Winners List:  The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra is currently underway. In Jharkhand, the key political players include the BJP , Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress , and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Other significant parties in the state are the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).  

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners 

Constituency name

 

2024 winning candidate

 

Party name

 

Rajmahal

Mohammed Tajjudin

JMM

Borio (ST)

Dhananjay Soren

JMM

Barhait (ST)

Hemant Soren

JMM

Litipara (ST)

Hemlala Murmu

JMM

Maheshpur (ST)

Stephen Marandi

JMM

Sikaripara (ST)

Alok Kumar Soren

JMM

Dumka (ST)

Basant Soren

JMM

Jama (ST)

Lois Marandai

JMM

Jarmundi

Devendra Kunwar

BJP

Nala

Rabindranath Mahato

JMM

Jamtara

  

Madhupur

  

Sarath

  

Deoghar (SC)

  

Poreyahat

Pradeep Yadav

INC

Godda

Sanjay Prasad Yadav

RJD

Mahagama

  

Kodarma

Dr Neera Yadav

BJP

Barkatha

Amit Kumar Yadav

BJP

Barhi

Manoj Kumar Yadav

BJP

Mandu

Nirmal Mahto

AJSU

Hazaribagh

Pradip Prasad

BJP

Barkagaon

Roshan Lal Choudhary

BJP

Ramgarh

Mamta Devi

INC

Simaria (SC)

Kumar Ujjwal

BJP

Chatra (SC)

Janardhan Paswan

LJP

Dhanwar

  

Bagodar

  

Jamua (SC)

  

Gandey

  

Giridih

Sudivya Kumar

JMM

Dumri

Jairam Kumar Mahato

JLKM

Gomia

Yogendara Prasad

JMM

Bermo

Kumar Jai Mangal

INC

Bokaro

Shwetaa

 

Chandankiyari (SC)

Uma Kant Rajak

JMM

Sindri

Chandradeo Mahato

CPI(ML)(L)

Nirsa

Arup Chatterjee

CPI (ML)

Dhanbad

Raj Sinha

 

Jharia

Ragini Singh

 

Tundi

Mathur Prasad Mahtoa

JMM

Baghmara

Shatrugan Mahto

BJP

Bahragora

  

Ghatsila (ST)

Ram Das Soren

JMM

Potka (ST)

Sanjib Sardar

JMM

Jugsalai (SC)

  

Jamshedpur (East)

Purnima Sahu

BJP

Jamshedpur

  

Ichagarh

  

Seraikella (ST)

Champai Soren

BJP

Kharsawan (ST)

Dashrath Gagrai

JMM

Chaibasa (ST)

Deepak Birua

JMM

Majhgaon (ST)

Niral Purty

JMM

Jaganathpur (ST)

Sona Ram Sinku

INC

Manoharpur (ST)

Jagat Majhi

JMM

Chakradharpur (ST)

Sukhram Oraon

JMM

Tamar (ST)

Vikas Kumar Munda

JMM

Silli

Amit Kumar

JMM

Khijri (ST)

  

Ranchi

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh

BJP

Hatia

  

Kanke (SC)

Suresh Kumar Baitha

INC

Mandar (ST)

  

Torpa (ST)

Sudeep Gudhiya

JMM

Khunti (ST)

Ram Surya Munda

JMM

Sisai (ST)

Jiga Susran Horo

JMM

Gumla (ST)

  

Bishunpur (ST)

Chamra Linda

JMM

Simdega (ST)

Bhushan Bara

INC

Kolebira (ST)

  

Lohardaga (ST)

Rameswhar Oraon

INC

Manika (ST)

  

Latehar (SC)

Prakash Ram

BJP

Panki

Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta

BJP

Daltonganj

Alok Kumar Chaurasiya

BJP

Bishrampur

Naresh Prasad Singh

RJD

Chhatarpur (SC)

Radha Krishana Kishore

INC

Hussainabad

Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav

 

Garhwa

Satyendra Nath Tiwari

BJP

Bhawanathpur

Anant Pratap Deo

JMM

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections ?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, was defeated by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The alliance secured 47 seats, with the JMM winning 30, the Congress 16, and the RJD 1. The BJP, which had previously held a majority, saw its seat count reduced to 25. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won three seats, while the AJSU, under Sudesh Mahto, managed only two seats. Both the BJP and AJSU suffered losses as they failed to maintain their alliance during the 2019 elections. Despite the loss, the BJP garnered 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the largest party in terms of vote share.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Raghubar Das. The BJP, in alliance with the AJSU, secured 42 seats, with the BJP winning 37 and the AJSU securing 5. The JMM won 19 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 6 seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won 8 seats. Subsequently, six members of the JVM switched allegiance to the BJP.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:21 IST, November 23rd 2024

Jharkhand Assembly Elections BJP Jharkhand Maharashtra Congress

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.