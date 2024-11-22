Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Winners List: The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra is currently underway. In Jharkhand, the key political players include the BJP , Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress , and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Other significant parties in the state are the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).

Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners

Constituency name 2024 winning candidate Party name Rajmahal Mohammed Tajjudin JMM Borio (ST) Dhananjay Soren JMM Barhait (ST) Hemant Soren JMM Litipara (ST) Hemlala Murmu JMM Maheshpur (ST) Stephen Marandi JMM Sikaripara (ST) Alok Kumar Soren JMM Dumka (ST) Basant Soren JMM Jama (ST) Lois Marandai JMM Jarmundi Devendra Kunwar BJP Nala Rabindranath Mahato JMM Jamtara Madhupur Sarath Deoghar (SC) Poreyahat Pradeep Yadav INC Godda Sanjay Prasad Yadav RJD Mahagama Kodarma Dr Neera Yadav BJP Barkatha Amit Kumar Yadav BJP Barhi Manoj Kumar Yadav BJP Mandu Nirmal Mahto AJSU Hazaribagh Pradip Prasad BJP Barkagaon Roshan Lal Choudhary BJP Ramgarh Mamta Devi INC Simaria (SC) Kumar Ujjwal BJP Chatra (SC) Janardhan Paswan LJP Dhanwar Bagodar Jamua (SC) Gandey Giridih Sudivya Kumar JMM Dumri Jairam Kumar Mahato JLKM Gomia Yogendara Prasad JMM Bermo Kumar Jai Mangal INC Bokaro Shwetaa Chandankiyari (SC) Uma Kant Rajak JMM Sindri Chandradeo Mahato CPI(ML)(L) Nirsa Arup Chatterjee CPI (ML) Dhanbad Raj Sinha Jharia Ragini Singh Tundi Mathur Prasad Mahtoa JMM Baghmara Shatrugan Mahto BJP Bahragora Ghatsila (ST) Ram Das Soren JMM Potka (ST) Sanjib Sardar JMM Jugsalai (SC) Jamshedpur (East) Purnima Sahu BJP Jamshedpur Ichagarh Seraikella (ST) Champai Soren BJP Kharsawan (ST) Dashrath Gagrai JMM Chaibasa (ST) Deepak Birua JMM Majhgaon (ST) Niral Purty JMM Jaganathpur (ST) Sona Ram Sinku INC Manoharpur (ST) Jagat Majhi JMM Chakradharpur (ST) Sukhram Oraon JMM Tamar (ST) Vikas Kumar Munda JMM Silli Amit Kumar JMM Khijri (ST) Ranchi Chandreshwar Prasad Singh BJP Hatia Kanke (SC) Suresh Kumar Baitha INC Mandar (ST) Torpa (ST) Sudeep Gudhiya JMM Khunti (ST) Ram Surya Munda JMM Sisai (ST) Jiga Susran Horo JMM Gumla (ST) Bishunpur (ST) Chamra Linda JMM Simdega (ST) Bhushan Bara INC Kolebira (ST) Lohardaga (ST) Rameswhar Oraon INC Manika (ST) Latehar (SC) Prakash Ram BJP Panki Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta BJP Daltonganj Alok Kumar Chaurasiya BJP Bishrampur Naresh Prasad Singh RJD Chhatarpur (SC) Radha Krishana Kishore INC Hussainabad Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav Garhwa Satyendra Nath Tiwari BJP Bhawanathpur Anant Pratap Deo JMM

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections ?

In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, was defeated by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The alliance secured 47 seats, with the JMM winning 30, the Congress 16, and the RJD 1. The BJP, which had previously held a majority, saw its seat count reduced to 25. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won three seats, while the AJSU, under Sudesh Mahto, managed only two seats. Both the BJP and AJSU suffered losses as they failed to maintain their alliance during the 2019 elections. Despite the loss, the BJP garnered 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the largest party in terms of vote share.