Jharkhand Election Result 2024 LIVE: Full List of Constituency-wise Winners
Jharkhand, which has 81 Assembly constituencies, requires a majority of 41 seats to form the government. Check full List of constituency-wise winners.
Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Winners List: The counting of votes for all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and 288 seats in Maharashtra is currently underway. In Jharkhand, the key political players include the BJP , Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress , and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Other significant parties in the state are the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).
Constituency name
2024 winning candidate
Party name
Rajmahal
Mohammed Tajjudin
JMM
Borio (ST)
Dhananjay Soren
JMM
Barhait (ST)
Hemant Soren
JMM
Litipara (ST)
Hemlala Murmu
JMM
Maheshpur (ST)
Stephen Marandi
JMM
Sikaripara (ST)
Alok Kumar Soren
JMM
Dumka (ST)
Basant Soren
JMM
Jama (ST)
Lois Marandai
JMM
Jarmundi
Devendra Kunwar
BJP
Nala
Rabindranath Mahato
JMM
Jamtara
Madhupur
Sarath
Deoghar (SC)
Poreyahat
Pradeep Yadav
INC
Godda
Sanjay Prasad Yadav
RJD
Mahagama
Kodarma
Dr Neera Yadav
BJP
Barkatha
Amit Kumar Yadav
BJP
Barhi
Manoj Kumar Yadav
BJP
Mandu
Nirmal Mahto
AJSU
Hazaribagh
Pradip Prasad
BJP
Barkagaon
Roshan Lal Choudhary
BJP
Ramgarh
Mamta Devi
INC
Simaria (SC)
Kumar Ujjwal
BJP
Chatra (SC)
Janardhan Paswan
LJP
Dhanwar
Bagodar
Jamua (SC)
Gandey
Giridih
Sudivya Kumar
JMM
Dumri
Jairam Kumar Mahato
JLKM
Gomia
Yogendara Prasad
JMM
Bermo
Kumar Jai Mangal
INC
Bokaro
Shwetaa
Chandankiyari (SC)
Uma Kant Rajak
JMM
Sindri
Chandradeo Mahato
CPI(ML)(L)
Nirsa
Arup Chatterjee
CPI (ML)
Dhanbad
Raj Sinha
Jharia
Ragini Singh
Tundi
Mathur Prasad Mahtoa
JMM
Baghmara
Shatrugan Mahto
BJP
Bahragora
Ghatsila (ST)
Ram Das Soren
JMM
Potka (ST)
Sanjib Sardar
JMM
Jugsalai (SC)
Jamshedpur (East)
Purnima Sahu
BJP
Jamshedpur
Ichagarh
Seraikella (ST)
Champai Soren
BJP
Kharsawan (ST)
Dashrath Gagrai
JMM
Chaibasa (ST)
Deepak Birua
JMM
Majhgaon (ST)
Niral Purty
JMM
Jaganathpur (ST)
Sona Ram Sinku
INC
Manoharpur (ST)
Jagat Majhi
JMM
Chakradharpur (ST)
Sukhram Oraon
JMM
Tamar (ST)
Vikas Kumar Munda
JMM
Silli
Amit Kumar
JMM
Khijri (ST)
Ranchi
Chandreshwar Prasad Singh
BJP
Hatia
Kanke (SC)
Suresh Kumar Baitha
INC
Mandar (ST)
Torpa (ST)
Sudeep Gudhiya
JMM
Khunti (ST)
Ram Surya Munda
JMM
Sisai (ST)
Jiga Susran Horo
JMM
Gumla (ST)
Bishunpur (ST)
Chamra Linda
JMM
Simdega (ST)
Bhushan Bara
INC
Kolebira (ST)
Lohardaga (ST)
Rameswhar Oraon
INC
Manika (ST)
Latehar (SC)
Prakash Ram
BJP
Panki
Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta
BJP
Daltonganj
Alok Kumar Chaurasiya
BJP
Bishrampur
Naresh Prasad Singh
RJD
Chhatarpur (SC)
Radha Krishana Kishore
INC
Hussainabad
Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav
Garhwa
Satyendra Nath Tiwari
BJP
Bhawanathpur
Anant Pratap Deo
JMM
What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections ?
In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, was defeated by the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. The alliance secured 47 seats, with the JMM winning 30, the Congress 16, and the RJD 1. The BJP, which had previously held a majority, saw its seat count reduced to 25. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won three seats, while the AJSU, under Sudesh Mahto, managed only two seats. Both the BJP and AJSU suffered losses as they failed to maintain their alliance during the 2019 elections. Despite the loss, the BJP garnered 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the largest party in terms of vote share.
In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the BJP formed the government under the leadership of Raghubar Das. The BJP, in alliance with the AJSU, secured 42 seats, with the BJP winning 37 and the AJSU securing 5. The JMM won 19 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 6 seats. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), led by Babulal Marandi, won 8 seats. Subsequently, six members of the JVM switched allegiance to the BJP.
