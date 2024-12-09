Jharkhand Man Sends Ransom Threat to Union Minister, Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Jharkhand for allegedly sending a ransom threat message to Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, officials said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of Ranchi, was arrested on Sunday and is currently under further interrogation, the officials added.

Seth, who is the Member of Parliament for Ranchi, had received a threat message demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from an unknown number on his mobile phone last Friday, officials said.

The sender allegedly also issued a death threat.

Upon receiving the message, Seth immediately informed the Delhi Police and the Jharkhand DGP.

Senior officers from the Delhi Police, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, visited Seth to ensure swift action was taken in the case, another official said.