Published 13:26 IST, December 9th 2024

Jharkhand Man Sends Ransom Threat to Union Minister, Arrested

The accused, a resident of Ranchi, was arrested on Sunday and is currently under further interrogation, the officials added.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth | Image: X

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested a 46-year-old man from Jharkhand for allegedly sending a ransom threat message to Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, officials said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of Ranchi, was arrested on Sunday and is currently under further interrogation, the officials added.

Seth, who is the Member of Parliament for Ranchi, had received a threat message demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from an unknown number on his mobile phone last Friday, officials said.

The sender allegedly also issued a death threat.

Upon receiving the message, Seth immediately informed the Delhi Police and the Jharkhand DGP.

Senior officers from the Delhi Police, including a Deputy Commissioner of Police, visited Seth to ensure swift action was taken in the case, another official said.

According to the police, the suspect used someone else's mobile phone to send the threatening message to Seth. 

 

