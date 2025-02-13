Published 13:54 IST, February 13th 2025
Jharkhand Shocker: School Principal Killed in Bomb Attack, Assailants On the Run
A school principal in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was killed in a bomb attack by unidentified men; the assailants are on the run and a probe has been launched.
Deoghar: The principal of a middle school in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was on Thursday killed in a bomb attack by unidentified persons, a police officer said.
Sanjay Kumar Das, principal of Mahuadabar Middle School was on his way for some work from school on a two-wheeler when unidentified persons hurled bombs at him, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Madhurpur) Satyendra Prasad said.
Das was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.
The SDPO said a police team rushed to the spot and began an investigation.
The reason behind the attack and the number of perpetrators was not yet ascertained, he said.
The police have launched a manhunt to trace the culprits, the officer added.
