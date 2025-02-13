Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Jharkhand Shocker: School Principal Killed in Bomb Attack, Assailants On the Run

Published 13:54 IST, February 13th 2025

Jharkhand Shocker: School Principal Killed in Bomb Attack, Assailants On the Run

A school principal in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was killed in a bomb attack by unidentified men; the assailants are on the run and a probe has been launched.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
School principal killed in bomb attack in Jharkhand's Deoghar | Image: X

Deoghar: The principal of a middle school in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was on Thursday killed in a bomb attack by unidentified persons, a police officer said.

Sanjay Kumar Das, principal of Mahuadabar Middle School was on his way for some work from school on a two-wheeler when unidentified persons hurled bombs at him, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Madhurpur) Satyendra Prasad said.

Das was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

The SDPO said a police team rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

The reason behind the attack and the number of perpetrators was not yet ascertained, he said.

The police have launched a manhunt to trace the culprits, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

