Jharkhand Shocker: School Principal Killed in Bomb Attack, Assailants On the Run

Deoghar: The principal of a middle school in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was on Thursday killed in a bomb attack by unidentified persons, a police officer said.

Sanjay Kumar Das, principal of Mahuadabar Middle School was on his way for some work from school on a two-wheeler when unidentified persons hurled bombs at him, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Madhurpur) Satyendra Prasad said.

Das was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by doctors.

The SDPO said a police team rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

The reason behind the attack and the number of perpetrators was not yet ascertained, he said.

The police have launched a manhunt to trace the culprits, the officer added.