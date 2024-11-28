Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:59 IST, November 28th 2024

Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Attacked with Concrete Slab, Dies

A 25-year-old woman was attacked with a concrete slab by an unidentified person resulting in her death in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jharkhand Woman Attacked by Concrete Slab, Dies | Image: PTI

Seraikela: A 25-year-old woman died after an unidentified person attacked her with a piece of concrete slab in Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The woman’s body was found near the Kharkhai river bank this morning, he said.

Police are examining CCTV camera footage close to the place of occurrence to gather more information.

The blood-stained piece of concrete slab has also been recovered from the spot, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Kumar Sewaiyan said.

The identity of the woman is yet to be established, and a search is underway to nab the culprit, Sewaiyan said.

The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Seraikela, for post-mortem examination. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:59 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.