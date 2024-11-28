Published 14:59 IST, November 28th 2024
Jharkhand Shocker: Woman Attacked with Concrete Slab, Dies
A 25-year-old woman was attacked with a concrete slab by an unidentified person resulting in her death in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district.
Seraikela: A 25-year-old woman died after an unidentified person attacked her with a piece of concrete slab in Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.
The woman’s body was found near the Kharkhai river bank this morning, he said.
Police are examining CCTV camera footage close to the place of occurrence to gather more information.
The blood-stained piece of concrete slab has also been recovered from the spot, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sameer Kumar Sewaiyan said.
The identity of the woman is yet to be established, and a search is underway to nab the culprit, Sewaiyan said.
The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital, Seraikela, for post-mortem examination.
