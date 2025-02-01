J&K Police Cracks Down On Hardcore Criminals, Arrests Three In Kathua

Kathua: In a crackdown on illegal activities, the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended three hardcore criminals in the Kathua district. The accused, identified as Mohd Rafiq, Ravinder Kumar, and Amrik Chand, were involved in various illegal activities and had multiple FIRs registered against them at the Billawar police station.

According to the police, the accused were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) 1978 to prevent their illegal activities within the district. "Dossiers" were prepared against the accused persons and sent to the District Magistrate Kathua for their detention under the PSA, a senior police official stated.

The District Magistrate Kathua issued a detention warrant against the accused persons, which was executed today. The accused have been lodged in different district jails in Jammu, Rajouri, and Udhampur to curtail their illegal activities.

The police action is seen as a major step in maintaining law and order in the district. The Kathua police have been actively working to prevent illegal activities and ensure public safety.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.