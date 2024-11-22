Published 21:30 IST, November 22nd 2024
Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West, Goregaon Result 2024 Declared
Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West and Goregaon election results have been declared. Catch all updates on Republic World.
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024 Declared: Election results in Maharashtra Assembly constituencies including Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West and Goregaon have been declared. The Assembly elections in the state on all 288 seats were held in single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls stood at 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials had said. Catch all the live election results updates on Republic World when counting starts tomorrow.
Maharashtra election results 2024 constituency-wise live updates
- 158 - Jogeshwari East | Anant Bala B Nar of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) defeats Eknath's Manisha Ravindra Wakar by a margin of over 1500 votes.
- 159 - Dindoshi | Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sunil Waman Prabhu defeats Eknath's Sanjay Nirupam by a margin of 6,182 votes.
- 160 - Kandivali East | BJP's Atul Bhatkhalkar defeats Congress' Kalu Budhelia by a margin of 83,593 votes.
- 161 - Charkop | BJP's Yogesh Sarkar defeats Congress' Yashwant Jayprakash Singh by a margin of 91,154 votes.
- 162 - Malad West | Congress' Aslam Ramjanali Shaikh defeats BJP's Vinod Shellar by a margin of 6227 votes.
- 163 - Goregaon | BJP's Vidya Thakur defeats Uddhav's Sena Sameer Kamlakar Desai by a margin of 23,600 votes.
Voting in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday, November 20 in one single phase. The results have been declared today, November 23.
Mahayuti comprising of BJP , Eknath's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar 's NCP contested the high stakes elections against Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of Congress , Uddhav's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar 's NCP.
Updated 20:42 IST, November 23rd 2024