Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West, Goregaon Result 2024 Declared

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024 Declared: Election results in Maharashtra Assembly constituencies including Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West and Goregaon have been declared. The Assembly elections in the state on all 288 seats were held in single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls stood at 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials had said. Catch all the live election results updates on Republic World when counting starts tomorrow.