Journalist Mukesh Chandrakar’s Murder Takes a Dark Turn: Cousin Among Key Suspects

Journalist Murder Case: The murder of a Chhattisgarh journalist has taken a shocking turn as police identify the key accused as his own cousin. If sources are to be believed, Ritesh Chandrakar is among three individuals arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Mukesh Chandrakar, a journalist known for his investigative reports. Mukesh had recently exposed alleged corruption in a road construction project from Gangalur to Hiroli in the Bastar region.

The project, originally estimated at Rs 50 crore, inexplicably ballooned to Rs 120 crore without any changes to its scope. The contractor linked to the project has been identified as Suresh Chandrakar. Mukesh's exposé prompted the state government to initiate an investigation, sending shockwaves through the contractor lobby in the region.

As per the police, Ritesh Chandrakar, the brother of Suresh, arranged a meeting between Mukesh and the contractor on January 1. Soon after this meeting, Mukesh’s phone went offline, prompting his elder brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, to file a missing person report.

Two days later, Mukesh’s body was found in a septic tank on a property belonging to Suresh in Chattanpara, the last place Mukesh was seen alive.

Besides Ritesh, police have arrested another relative, Dinesh Chandrakar, along with a third suspect. Meanwhile, Suresh, the contractor linked to the corruption case, still at large.

Speaking to reporters, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "Mukesh Chandrakar was covering the areas of inner Bastar, Bastar Junction, for establishing peace in Bastar, for ending the naxalism from Bastar. This murder happened through the conspiracy of Congress leader Suresh Chandrakar, the police immediately took action and registered an FIR."