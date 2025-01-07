Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Madhya Pradesh Horror: Junior Doctor Raped by Colleague in Gwalior Hostel, Accused Arrested

Published 08:54 IST, January 7th 2025

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Junior Doctor Raped by Colleague in Gwalior Hostel, Accused Arrested

A 25-year-old junior doctor has allegedly been raped by her colleague at an abandoned hostel in a government-run medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
दादा खेत में, चाचा रूम में और पापा बांधकर करते थे 12 साल की मासूम से रेप, 2 माह की हुई प्रेग्नेंट तो खुला राज | Image: Pixabay

A 25-year-old junior doctor has allegedly been raped by her colleague at an abandoned hostel in a government-run medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday and the accused, also aged 25, was later arrested, the police said on Monday.

The victim was to appear for an exam and was staying in the girls' hostel of the Gajraraja Medical College, City Superintendent of Police Ashok Jadon said.

The accused, also a junior doctor who studied with the victim, called her to meet at an old hostel for boys, which is now lying abandoned, he said.

When the woman reached the uninhabited facility, the accused threatened her and raped her, the official said.

The victim later lodged a complaint at Kampu police station here following which the accused was arrested and booked under relevant legal provisions, the police said.

Further investigation was underway into the incident, they added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 08:54 IST, January 7th 2025

Recommended

HMPV Outbreak: Cases in India Rises to Six Amid China Flu Surge | LIVE
India News
John Cena Makes MASSIVE Royal Rumble Announcement On WWE Raw Netflix
SportFit
Delhi Polls: Election Commission to Announce Dates at 2 PM Today
India News
Trump Takes Sharp Swipe, Pitches Merged US-Canada After Trudeau Resigns
World News
Will ICC Move CT 2025 Out of Pakistan? VIDEO EXPOSES PCB's Lie
SportFit
NDP's Jagmeet Singh Says Liberals Don't Deserve 2nd Chance After Trudeau
World News
7.1 Earthquake Hits Nepal-Tibet Border, Strong Tremors Felt in India
India News
Strong Tremors Jolt Bihar, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR After Nepal Earthquake
India News
CT 2025 in Jeopardy? England May Boycott Match vs Afghanistan in Lahore
SportFit
Delhi Assembly Polls: Election Commission May Announce Dates On Tuesday
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: