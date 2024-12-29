Search icon
  • Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class 12 Student, Becomes Youngest Female In World To Scale 7 Highest Peaks

Published 22:33 IST, December 29th 2024

Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class 12 Student, Becomes Youngest Female In World To Scale 7 Highest Peaks

A 17-year-old Class 12 student Kaamya Karthikeyan from Navy School in Mumbai has become the youngest ever to conquer seven highest peaks.

Reported by: Asian News International
Kaamya Karthikeyan with her father, Commander S Karthikeyan as she scripts history by becoming youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents | Image: ANI

Mumbai: Kaamya Karthikeyan, a Class 12 student at Navy Children School in Mumbai, has made history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents.

The 17-year-old adventurer has conquered Africa (Mt Kilimanjaro), Europe (Mt Elbrus), Australia (Mt Kosciuszko), South America (Mt Aconcagua), North America (Mt Denali), Asia (Mt Everest) and culminating the current climb in Antarctica.

The young Everester reached the summit of Mt Vincent Antarctica along with her father, Cdr S Karthikeyan, on December 24 at 1720 hrs Chilean Standard Time to complete the Seven Summits Challenge, the Indian Navy said.

The Indian Navy congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone.

Taking to its official handle on X, SpokespersonNavy posted on X, “Kaamya Karthikeyan, class XII student at @IN_NCS Mumbai, scripts history by becoming the youngest female in the world to scale seven highest peaks across seven continents.”

"The Indian Navy congratulates Kaamya Karthikeyan and her father on accomplishing this momentous milestone," it posted.
Navy Children School in Mumbai also congratulated the 17-year-old and posted, “Breaking barriers and reaching new heights! Kaamya Karthikeyan, Class XII, Navy Children School, Mumbai, becomes the youngest female in the world to conquer the Seven Summits--the highest peaks on all seven continents! A moment of immense pride for NCS Mumbai!”

Kaamya Karthikeyan was sixteen years old when she scaled Mount Everest. She said she was 7 when she took her first trek in Uttarakhand.

Updated 22:33 IST, December 29th 2024

