Kamaal Hai!: Sanjay Nirupam marvels at Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Fit’ Post Attack Look

New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam raised eyebrows over Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's seemingly rapid recovery after being attacked by an intruder in his Mumbai apartment last week.

Following the Bollywood actor’s discharge from Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital on Tuesday, Nirupam took to social media to question how the actor appeared in seemingly good health just five days after undergoing extensive surgery.

In a post on X, Nirupam wrote, “The doctors said that the knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back. Probably, it was trapped inside. The operation continued for 6 hours. All this happened on 16th January. Today is 21st January. So fit as soon as you got out of the hospital? In just 5 days? Wonderful! #SaifAliKhan.”

Bandaged Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home, Waves At Fans, Looks Hale And Hearty

The 54-year-old actor was discharged after reportedly undergoing a six-hour neurosurgery for a spinal injury and a plastic surgery to repair wounds to his neck and hands.

Khan flashed a smile as he was escorted into a vehicle by his security team. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also seen by his side just before his discharge.

The attack took place in the early hours of January 16, when reportedly a Bangladeshi intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), entered Khan's apartment in Bandra’s upscale 'Satguru Sharan' building.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in the neck and back, suffering serious injuries. After the incident, the intruder fled and hid in the building’s garden for nearly two hours before being apprehended by the police.