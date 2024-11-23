Karnataka Assembly Bypolls Victory: Shivakumar Gives Credit to CM Siddaramaiah's Leadership

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar gave credit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership as well as the five guarantees for the Congress party’s success in the assembly bypolls.

Shivakumar stated that this victory marks the beginning of the path to the 2028 Assembly elections, where the Congress party is poised to win again.

The Congress emerged victorious in the Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur Assembly segments.

The by-elections took place on November 13, with the results being announced today.

The ruling Congress on Saturday retained its strong hold of Sandur, with its candidate E Annapoorna, winning the seat by defeating BJP's ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu.

In the Channapatna segment, Congress' C P Yogeeshwara won the "high profile" seat by defeating JD(S) candidate and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Similarly, Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan won the Shiggaon Assembly segment by defeating former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's son Bharath Bommai.

"Our guarantees, Siddaramaiah’s leadership and our workers and MLAs are responsible for our victory," Shivakumar stated.

He said neither Nikhil Kumaraswamy nor Bharath Bommai lost the election. In fact, this was the defeat of their parents -Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

"With this victory, our tally has now gone up to 138. There are other numbers as well, but I will not spell out how some people have internally supported us," Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said.