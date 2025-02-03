Karnataka BJP Rebels Storm Delhi, Seek Nadda's Intervention to Oust Vijayendra

New Delhi: A group of BJP rebels from Karnataka arrived in Delhi on Monday seeking state unit chief B Y Vijayendra's removal through direct intervention from party national president JP Nadda.

The rebel faction, led by MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was accompanied by former legislators Kumar Bangarappa and Shrimant Patil, arrived in Delhi with plans to stay for two days and secure an audience with Nadda.

Sources indicate that more MLAs, including Basangouda Patil Yatna and B P Harish, along with former legislators Arvind Limbavali and Pratab Simha, are expected to join the delegation on Tuesday.

Led by Vijayapura MLA Yatnal, the rebel group alleges Vijayendra's leadership has been ineffective, citing recent by-poll election losses.

They accuse him of "adjustment politics" and not mounting an aggressive opposition to the Congress government.

Sources said the rebels are "strategically" timing their move, hoping to force a change in leadership before the upcoming state party president elections.

They have hinted at fielding a candidate against Vijayendra if their demands are not met, a move that could potentially damage the party's internal cohesion.

The group's confidence in securing an audience with Nadda is bolstered by his recent meeting with party leader Limbavali.

Before their Delhi trip, the rebel leaders also sought divine intervention, visiting the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru to seek blessings for their political mission.