Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Karnataka Cylinder Blast: Nine Lord Ayyappa Devotees Injured in Massive Explosion in Hubbali

Published 13:27 IST, December 23rd 2024

Karnataka Cylinder Blast: Nine Lord Ayyappa Devotees Injured in Massive Explosion in Hubbali

According to the police, the tragedy happened due to a suspected gas leak. It is believed that the cylinder knob was not properly turned off after cooking.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Cylinder Blast: Nine Lord Ayyappa Devotees Injured in Massive Explosion in Hubbali | Image: Republic

Hyderabad: Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa suffered serious burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a Shiva temple in Sainagar late Sunday night, police said on Monday.  

Devotees Caught in Tragic Blast  

The incident occurred when the devotees were resting in a room inside the temple after their evening rituals. According to the police, the tragedy happened due to a suspected gas leak. It is believed that the cylinder knob was not properly turned off after cooking, which led to the blast.  

The loud explosion shocked nearby residents, who rushed to the temple and alerted authorities. Fire and rescue teams arrived and ensured no further damage to the premises.  

Victims in Critical Condition  

All nine injured were immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources confirmed that their condition remains critical due to the severity of their burns. Doctors are closely monitoring their progress.  

Police officials have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the incident. They have also urged the public to follow proper safety measures while using LPG cylinders.  

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:49 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

2025 Honda SP125 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
Automobile
Christmas 2024: Magical Songs That'll Get You Grooving, And More
Lifestyle News
Momentum On Their Side, India Eye Series Win Against West Indies
SportFit
BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul in Parliament Discharged From Delhi Hospital
India News
Indian Car Buyers Still Prefer Physical Dealerships Over Online Mediums
Automobile
Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe Aims to Fly Closer to the Sun
Science News
Delhi AQI Hua 500 Paar, Yamuna Mein Pollution...: BJP Slams Kejriwal
India News
Classic, Chic: PV Sindhu, Husband Opt For Golden Colour Wedding Attire
Lifestyle News
Rohit, Kohli & Other IND Stars Who Played CT 17 & Will Feature in 2025
SportFit
Locals Feel the Chill as Temperatures Drop Across North India
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.