Karnataka Cylinder Blast: Nine Lord Ayyappa Devotees Injured in Massive Explosion in Hubbali

Hyderabad: Nine devotees of Lord Ayyappa suffered serious burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at a Shiva temple in Sainagar late Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Devotees Caught in Tragic Blast

The incident occurred when the devotees were resting in a room inside the temple after their evening rituals. According to the police, the tragedy happened due to a suspected gas leak. It is believed that the cylinder knob was not properly turned off after cooking, which led to the blast.

The loud explosion shocked nearby residents, who rushed to the temple and alerted authorities. Fire and rescue teams arrived and ensured no further damage to the premises.

Victims in Critical Condition

All nine injured were immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital for treatment. Hospital sources confirmed that their condition remains critical due to the severity of their burns. Doctors are closely monitoring their progress.