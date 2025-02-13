Karnataka Govt’s FIR a Classic Case of Abuse of Law: Senior Lawyer Aruna Shyam After HC Quashes Case Against Arnab

Bengaluru: After the Karnataka High Court quashed an FIR registered against Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami , senior advocate Aruna Shyam said that the case registered by the state government was a “classic case of abuse of law”.

Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam represented Arnab Goswami in the case that was registered last year by the Karnataka government.

The high court held that no basis was found for the charges.

“The opening sentence and observations made by the learned Karnataka High Court judge today, it’s clear, and even I made a writ observation in my submission that this is a classic case of abuse of process of law because there is absolutely nothing to register the case against Arnab Goswami,” Aruna Shyam said.

'Karnataka Govt Registering Many Cases Against Journalists'

Calling it a landmark judgment, the senior advocate further mentioned that the Siddaramaiah government is in the habit of registering FIRs against journalists, but this court ruling will serve as a classic example in other cases.

“He (Arnab Goswami) is in no way concerned with the alleged incident at least… There is no ingredient to register a case. This government, particularly, is registering so many cases against journalists and social media activists since from the beginning, there are a number of cases registered, and repeatedly the High Court has quashed such FIRs. This is a classic example and landmark judgement.”

In a direct telephonic conversation with Arnab Goswami, when asked if observations made in this case can be quoted in other cases, which might help other journalists against reckless registration of FIR done with mal-intent, Shyam elaborated, “So far as per the observations made by Karnataka HC, is not binding on other high courts; however, we can make mention and persuade that high court to consider it…but this will help any journalist in that matter.”

Aruna Shyam said that courts will come to the rescue of citizens if the state tries to curtail fundamental rights.