  • Karnataka Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Bengaluru; Accused Arrested

Published 11:09 IST, January 14th 2025

Karnataka Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Bengaluru; Accused Arrested

The accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her leading to her death, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Bengaluru; Accused Arrested | Image: Pixabay

Bengaluru: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a construction worker at Hoysala Nagar in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Abhishek Kumar is a resident of Bihar and works as a labourer in the area. The accused was arrested after the incident came to light. 

According to police, the girl’s parents, who are from Nepal, also work as labourers at the same site. The incident took place when the victim’s parents were away for work. 

Police stated that Abhishek lured the child to a secluded spot and then he raped and killed her. Upon learning of the incident, locals gathered, caught the accused, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.  

The Ramamurthy Nagar police have booked the accused under POCSO case and relevant sections of the BNS. 

Updated 11:21 IST, January 14th 2025

Bihar

