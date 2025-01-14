Karnataka Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered in Bengaluru; Accused Arrested

Bengaluru: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a construction worker at Hoysala Nagar in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The accused identified as Abhishek Kumar is a resident of Bihar and works as a labourer in the area. The accused was arrested after the incident came to light.

According to police, the girl’s parents, who are from Nepal, also work as labourers at the same site. The incident took place when the victim’s parents were away for work.

Police stated that Abhishek lured the child to a secluded spot and then he raped and killed her. Upon learning of the incident, locals gathered, caught the accused, and thrashed him before handing him over to the police.