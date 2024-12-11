Karnataka Public Holiday: Will Namma Metro Operate Today? BMRCL Clears Confusion

Bengaluru: Namma Metro services are operating as usual today, December 11, 2024, despite the state-wide public holiday declared in Karnataka after the demise of former Chief Minister SM Krishna.

Clarification on Fake Circular

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) confirmed on Tuesday that metro services remain uninterrupted, dismissing a fake circular circulating on social media claiming a suspension. A user had shared the fake circular, later verified as false with metro officials.

The user wrote, "Hi @OfficialBMRCL, I couldn't find this circular on your X handle. Could you confirm if it's genuine? Is the metro not operational tomorrow in Namma Bengaluru?

After that, Namma Metro posted on X official handle about the usual services of metro to be continued on 11 also despite public holiday.

State-Wide Public Holiday Observed

While metro services continue, the Karnataka government has declared December 11 a public holiday for all government offices, schools, and colleges to honor SM Krishna. A three-day mourning period, from December 10 to 12, has been announced, during which public entertainment events are prohibited, and the national flag is being flown at half-mast on state government buildings.

SM Krishna’s Legacy Honored