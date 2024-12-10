Karnataka Schools Shut Tomorrow as Government Declares Holiday for SM Krishna's Last Rites

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in memory of the late former Chief Minister SM Krishna. As a result, all government offices, schools, colleges, and aided institutions will remain closed.

A three-day mourning period, from December 10 to 12, has also been announced. An official statement reads: "Wednesday, December 11, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions across the state in honour of the deceased.

A three-day mourning period, from December 10 to December 12, will be observed, during which all public entertainment programs are prohibited. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all state government buildings."