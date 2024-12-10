Search icon
  • Karnataka Schools Shut Tomorrow as Government Declares Holiday for SM Krishna's Last Rites

Published 14:15 IST, December 10th 2024

Karnataka Schools Shut Tomorrow as Government Declares Holiday for SM Krishna's Last Rites

Karnataka government declares a public holiday on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to honor the late former Chief Minister SM Krishna.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Schools and Colleges to Remain Closed Tomorrow | Image: Republic

Karnataka: The Karnataka government has announced a public holiday on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in memory of the late former Chief Minister SM Krishna. As a result, all government offices, schools, colleges, and aided institutions will remain closed.

A three-day mourning period, from December 10 to 12, has also been announced. An official statement reads: "Wednesday, December 11, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions across the state in honour of the deceased.

Karnataka School Closure Notice Dated Dec 10, 2024 (Image via X/@yashaswiniisri)

A three-day mourning period, from December 10 to December 12, will be observed, during which all public entertainment programs are prohibited. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all state government buildings."

SM Krishna, who passed away on December 10 at the age of 92, was renowned for his pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into India's Silicon Valley. He passed away early Tuesday morning at 2:45 AM. His cremation will be held with full state honours in his hometown, Mandya, on Wednesday.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:15 IST, December 10th 2024

