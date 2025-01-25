Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies After Taking Under Trial Medication in Bengaluru, Brother Blames Company

Published 14:47 IST, January 25th 2025

Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies After Taking Under Trial Medication in Bengaluru, Brother Blames Company

Revana Siddappa stated that his brother's death was caused by the side effects of the medicines given during a clinical trial conducted by an R&D company.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Man Dies After Taking Under Trial Medication in Bengaluru | Image: Unsplash/Representational Image

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident possibly linked to side effects from medication, a 33-year-old man who had participated in a clinical trial conducted by an R&D company was found deceased at his brother’s residence in Jalahalli, said police. 

According to the police, victim Nagesh Veeranna's brother filed a complaint on January 22nd. 

Revana Siddappa stated that Veeranna's death was caused by the side effects of the medicines given during the trial. 

“We have registered a complaint under Section 194 (3) of BNSS as unnatural death. We have started the investigation,” a police officer at the Jalahalli Police Station told PTI. 

Siddappa stated that Veeranna had no existing health issues before joining the trial. 

According to the police report, in December 2024, Veeranna was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital due to complications. During this time, the R&D company contacted him and offered him the experimental medication in the form of tablets and injections as part of their trial. 

On the night of January 21, as stated in the report, the two brothers had dinner and went to bed as usual. However, when Siddappa tried to wake Nagesh on Wednesday morning, he did not respond. Siddappa promptly contacted the doctor from the R&D company, who advised him to take Nagesh to the same hospital where he had received treatment earlier. Upon arrival, doctors pronounced Nagesh deceased. 

(With Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:49 IST, January 25th 2025

Recommended

Bengaluru Horror: Bangladeshi House Help Raped, Strangled to Death
India News
Mandhana, Richa, Deepti Named In ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year
SportFit
Vande Bharat First Trial Run on World's Highest Rail Bridge in J&K
India News
Meta To Spend up to $65 Billion This Year To Power AI Goals: Zuckerberg
Tech News
PM Meets Indonesian President Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations | LIVE
India News
PM Meets with R-Day Parade Participants, Shares Inspiration of Hard Work
India News
Republic Day 2025: Parade Timing, When And Where To Watch It Live
Education News
Happy Republic Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, Wishes And More
Lifestyle News
Man Arrested in Kerala for Pronouncing Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone
India News
Trump Proposes 'Getting Rid of FEMA' While Touring Wildfire Hit LA
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: