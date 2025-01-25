Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies After Taking Under Trial Medication in Bengaluru, Brother Blames Company

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident possibly linked to side effects from medication, a 33-year-old man who had participated in a clinical trial conducted by an R&D company was found deceased at his brother’s residence in Jalahalli, said police.

According to the police, victim Nagesh Veeranna's brother filed a complaint on January 22nd.

Revana Siddappa stated that Veeranna's death was caused by the side effects of the medicines given during the trial.

“We have registered a complaint under Section 194 (3) of BNSS as unnatural death. We have started the investigation,” a police officer at the Jalahalli Police Station told PTI.

Siddappa stated that Veeranna had no existing health issues before joining the trial.

According to the police report, in December 2024, Veeranna was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital due to complications. During this time, the R&D company contacted him and offered him the experimental medication in the form of tablets and injections as part of their trial.

On the night of January 21, as stated in the report, the two brothers had dinner and went to bed as usual. However, when Siddappa tried to wake Nagesh on Wednesday morning, he did not respond. Siddappa promptly contacted the doctor from the R&D company, who advised him to take Nagesh to the same hospital where he had received treatment earlier. Upon arrival, doctors pronounced Nagesh deceased.