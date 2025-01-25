Karnataka Woman Killed After Leaning Out of Bus Window, Hit by Tanker

Karnataka: A tragic incident in Karnataka claimed the life of a female passenger traveling from Mysuru to Gundlupet on Sunday. The woman, who leaned her head out of the bus window to vomit, was fatally struck by a tanker lorry coming from the opposite direction. The collision resulted in her immediate death at the scene.

The accident occurred on a busy road, prompting officials from the Mysuru Urban Division, including the Divisional Controller, DME, DTO, and SO, to visit the location for inspection.

The Chamarajanagar Police confirmed that an investigation had been initiated to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.