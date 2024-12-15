Kashmir Gets Slight Relief from Intense Cold as Temperatures Rise, Still Below Freezing

Srinagar: Kashmir saw a slight respite from the intense cold wave conditions as minimum temperatures rose across the valley. However, the meteorological department officials said on Sunday that they remained below the freezing point.

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, an improvement from minus 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, the Met department said.

It said that Gulmard, a tourist destination popular for skiing, registered a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius, marking a rise of nearly four degrees.

The weather office said Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees higher than the previous night.

Konibal, a hamlet on the outskirts of Pampore town, was the coldest place in the valley with the mercury dipping to minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, it added.

The minimum temperature in Qazigund, the gateway to Kashmir, was minus 4.0 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees in Kupwara of north Kashmir and 2.8 degrees Celsius in Kokernag of south Kashmir, it said.

According to the Met Office, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry till December 21.