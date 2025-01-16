Kashmir Receives Fresh Snowfall, More Spell Predicted in Coming Days

Srinagar: Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday with spells of wet weather, especially in the higher reaches of the valley, expected in days ahead, the weather office said.

Tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Sonamarg, Zojila axis, upper areas in Budgam, Gurez, Bandipora, Ganderbal, and other places received snowfall early morning.

Plains of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and Baramulla also received light snowfall, officials said.

In Srinagar, light snowflakes started when the last reports came in, they added.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted generally cloudy weather with light rain or snow at scattered places in Kashmir for the rest of the day. It said light snow at isolated higher reaches cannot be ruled out during the weekend.

From January 20-21, there is a possibility of light snow at isolated to scattered places, while light to moderate snow at scattered to fairly widespread places is possible from January 22-23, the MeT said.

Meanwhile, owing to overcast conditions, the minimum temperatures across the Kashmir valley increased, providing the residents some relief from the intense cold.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, up from the previous night's minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The resort town of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, up from minus 8.4 degrees Celsius the night before.

The minimum temperature was minus 3.8 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 3.5 degrees Celsius in Konibal in Pampore town, minus 1.9 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 2.2 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of "Chillai-Kalan" -- the harshest period of winter.

During the 40 days of "Chillai-Kalan", which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the temperature drops considerably.