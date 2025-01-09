Pahalhgam Freezes -10.4°C As IMD Predicts More Snowfall In Kashmir

Kashmir weather: The minimum temperatures plummeted several degrees below the freezing point in most parts of Kashmir owing to a clear sky as cold conditions tightened their grip over the valley, officials said on Thursday. According to the Met Office, night temperatures dropped in most parts of the valley owing to a clear sky with bright sunshine witnessed for the past few days.

Except for Gulmarg in north Kashmir, minimum temperatures across the Valley dropped by several notches as cold conditions intensified in Kashmir.

Pahalgam Records Coldest Night in the Valley

In Pahalgam, the minimum temperature settled at minus 10.4 degrees Celsius against the previous night's minus 8.2 degrees, making it the coldest in the Valley.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said that the minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 1 degree.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, marginally up from the previous night's minus 9.8 degrees.

Other Regions See Significant Temperature Drops

Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, and Konibal in Pampore recorded identical minimum temperatures of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir saw the mercury dip to minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted predominantly dry weather over the next two days, with a slight chance of light rain or snow at isolated locations on Saturday.

Additionally, it warned that minimum temperatures are likely to drop further across the Valley, with the possibility of isolated cold wave conditions in the coming days.

'Chillai-Kalan' Brings Harsh Winter to the Valley

Kashmir is currently experiencing 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harshest 40-day phase of winter, which began on December 21. This period is marked by the highest likelihood of snowfall and a significant drop in temperatures.