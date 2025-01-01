Katra Back to Normalcy After Week-Long Shutdown Over Ropeway Project

Katra: Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir, resumed normal business operations on Wednesday. This followed a week-long shutdown that was called in protest against a proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district.

In addition to the resumption of business, the 18 people who had been detained by the police during the protests were released, leading to overnight celebrations in the holy town.

"All shops, restaurants, and business establishments reopened after a week-long closure due to the shutdown, while traffic movement was also restored, bringing much relief to the pilgrims," an official made a statement.

As normalcy returned, hundreds of pilgrims flocked to the holy town on New Year's Day to visit the cave shrine. Long serpentine queues were seen at the entry points in Katra and Bhawan.

"We are very happy that the bandh has ended. It was causing huge inconvenience to us. We have come here to pay obeisance on the first day of the new year," Suresh Kadam, a resident of Pune, said.

The 'bandh', which began on December 25, disrupted normal life in one of the country’s busiest pilgrimage towns which draws thousands of devotees daily.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, which called for the shutdown, had announced that all activities in Katra would remain suspended during this period.

On Tuesday night, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced the release of the detainees and constituted a four-member committee to hold talks with the protesting civil society members.

"Eighteen detained individuals, including some leaders, were released at around 1 am from Reasi and Udhampur jails. They arrived in Katra to jubilant celebrations, where hundreds of people welcomed them," a spokesperson for the Samiti said.

The Samiti initially called for the shutdown on December 25. On December 27 night, it extended the bandh by 72 hours to press its demands, including shelving the proposed ropeway project and releasing the detained protesters.

Eight youths had gone on a hunger strike, demanding the release of the detainees which included two Samiti leaders -- Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand.

Last month, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced plans to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children, and others who find it challenging to climb the 13-km-long track to the cave shrine.

The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district. PTI AB Acccording to SMVDSB CEO Anshul Garg, as many as 94 83 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine in 2024.