'Keep Politics Aside': Priyanka Vadra Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Support For Landslide-Hit Wayanad

New Delhi: A delegation of parliamentarians from Kerala, led by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to seek the Centre's support for those affected by the recent landslides. Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Vadra said she urged Shah to set politics aside. She highlighted that the people in Wayanad who were impacted by the landslides were left without any support system. "If the Centre cannot step up in such circumstances, it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims," she said.

Vadra explained, "We apprised him (Shah) of the situation there and told him how people have been devastated because the river's entire course has changed and everything was washed away." She highlighted the widespread impact of the disaster, noting that the affected communities have no support system left. "Families, houses, businesses, schools, everything has been washed away. In such a situation, if the Central government does not do anything then what can we do? So we appealed to him that setting aside politics, people there should be helped from a humanitarian point of view," she added.

The Congress general secretary also mentioned, "I also told him that the PM had gone there and met victims and when she met the victims there was an expectation among them that the PM would do something but till now no help has been extended which is saddening."

Priyanka Gandhi reiterated that, aside from politics, as much assistance as possible should be provided to the affected people.

"We have given representations to the prime minister and the home minister. The devastation that has happened in that area is complete. There are people who have lost everyone in their family. They have no support system. In such circumstances if the Centre cannot step up, it sends a very bad message to the entire country and especially to the victims," she said.

She further stated, "I have appealed to Shah that we must rise above politics and truly recognise the pain and suffering these people have gone through because their suffering is immense."

On behalf of all MPs from Kerala, Gandhi urged the government to take the appeal seriously and be more proactive with the relief efforts, so these people can start to rebuild their lives.

Priyanka Gandhi also shared that the home minister informed them he would provide details about what relief had been promised and what had been delivered by Thursday evening.