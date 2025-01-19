Kejriwal Has Gone Silent After Learning Bangladeshi Infiltrator Involved in Attack on Saif Ali Khan: BJP

New Delhi: Taking a dig at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who demanded the resignation of the central government over an attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, the BJP on Sunday said the former Delhi chief minister has been mum since learning that the attacker was a Bangladeshi infiltrator.

The Mumbai Police said earlier in the day that Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, was arrested from Thane in connection with the attack on Khan on January 16.

Kejriwal, who vocally reacted on the day Khan was attacked, has gone silent upon learning that the attacker is a Bangladeshi citizen, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been saying from day one that Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis pose a "security threat" not just to Delhi but to the entire country. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, provides them shelter and fosters them in Delhi, Sachdeva charged.

Kejriwal, who showed deep concern after Khan was attacked, now has a responsibility to condemn the Bangladeshi individual involved in it, he said.

Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP has charged AAP MLAs and leaders with helping illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims stay in Delhi and providing them with money, electricity and water connections. The saffron party has also alleged that these people were provided with documents by the AAP to become voters so that they can be used as a vote bank.

In a post on X, AAP's chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said the prime minister and the Union home minister should apologise to Khan's family, and alleged that Bangladeshi "infiltrators" have entered different parts of the country in the last 10 years due to their "failures".

Kejriwal slammed the Centre on Thursday over the attack on Khan.

"The BJP-led central government must resign if it can't protect our borders, country, national capital and the people of India," he had said.