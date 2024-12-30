Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:43 IST, December 30th 2024

Kerala: 55-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Relative In Thrissur

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her relative at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district on Monday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala: 55-Year-Old Woman Murdered By Relative In Thrissur | Image: PTI

Thrissur: A 55-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her relative at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district on Monday evening, police said.

Residents apprehended the suspect named Kannan and handed him over to the police.

The deceased has been identified as Sindhu, who was running a flour mill near her house.

According to the police, it is suspected that she was hacked to death at around 8 pm.

However, the motive behind the murder is yet unknown and a detailed interrogation is underway as the gold ornaments of the deceased were recovered from the possession of the suspect, police said.

The murder took place while Sindhu's husband was away from home, they stated.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:43 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.