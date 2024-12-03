Search icon
Published 00:20 IST, December 3rd 2024

Kerala: Five Youths Killed in Accident in Alappuzha

Five youths were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus on Monday night.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Five youths killed in accident at Kerala's Alappuzha | Image: Republic

Alappuzha: Five youths were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus on Monday night.

Accident in Alappuzha

According to police, the deceased, who are reportedly MBBS students of a government medical college, have not been identified so far. The accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode.

Seven persons were inside the car, and of these, five succumbed to the injuries, police added.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the car was destroyed completely, and the youths inside were taken out after breaking the vehicle," police sources said.

The passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries, they added.

Vehicular traffic on the road was thrown out of gear following the accident. The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

With PTI Inputs

With PTI Inputs

 

Updated 00:20 IST, December 3rd 2024

