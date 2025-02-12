Kerala Shocker: Boyfriend Tries to Set Married Woman on Fire After She Blocks His Phone Number

Kerala: A woman in Kerala’s Aluva narrowly escaped a murder attempt by her boyfriend, who doused her in petrol in an attempt to set her on fire. The incident took place on Kacheri Kadavu Road near Union Christian College, where the accused, identified as Ali, intercepted the victim on her scooter and tried to ignite the fuel.

According to the officials, the woman, a native of Choondy village, managed to flee before Ali could set her ablaze. She took refuge in a nearby shop, preventing a major tragedy. Locals rushed to her aid, and she was later taken to the district hospital for treatment. The accused also allegedly threatened her with a knife during the attack.

The police launched an investigation and retrieved CCTV footage that captured the woman’s dramatic escape. Ali, a resident of Muppathadam and a family friend of the victim, was arrested by Aluva East police later that evening. He was charged with attempted murder and other serious offenses.