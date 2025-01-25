Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kerala Shocker: Teenager Injured After Giant Wheel Door Falls on Him During Church Festival

Published 14:19 IST, January 25th 2025

Kerala Shocker: Teenager Injured After Giant Wheel Door Falls on Him During Church Festival

A teenager sustained serious head injuries after a door from a giant wheel, set up for a church festival, fell on him.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Teenager injured after giant wheel door falls on him during Church festival in Kerala | Image: istock

Kottayam: A teenager sustained serious head injuries after a door from a giant wheel, set up for a church festival, fell on him in Changanassery in this district.

The accident occurred on Friday night when 17-year-old Alan Biju came to watch the annual festivities at the Metropolitan Church, according to police.

While watching the giant wheel, one of its doors suddenly detached and fell on his head, causing severe bleeding and injury.

He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

"We have registerd a case under Section 289, 125 A and 125 B of the BNS snd will investigate whether there was any security lapse in the arrangements of the festivities," they said.

BNS 289 refers to negligent or rash use of machinery that could injure people or endanger their lives while BNS 125 deals with act endangering life or personal safety of others.

The boy is said to be stable now.

The FIR was registered against unknown persons but those who took the contract and gained sub-contract of the festival would be brought under the investigation, the officer added. 

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:19 IST, January 25th 2025

Recommended

Meta To Spend up to $65 Billion This Year To Power AI Goals: Zuckerberg
Tech News
PM Meets Indonesian President Ahead of Republic Day Celebrations | LIVE
India News
PM Meets with R-Day Parade Participants, Shares Inspiration of Hard Work
India News
Republic Day 2025: Parade Timing, When And Where To Watch It Live
Education News
Happy Republic Day 2025: Date, History, Significance, Wishes And More
Lifestyle News
Man Arrested in Kerala for Pronouncing Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone
India News
Trump Proposes 'Getting Rid of FEMA' While Touring Wildfire Hit LA
World News
Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: Timeline of Mumbai Attacks Convict's Case
India News
Ex-IND Player Defends Rohit, Yashasvi, Shubman And Pant's Poor Ranji Run
SportFit
Veer’s Entry Scene In Sky Force Goes Viral After Fan Breaks Chair | WATC
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: