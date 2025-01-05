Kerala Tragedy: 42-Year-Old Assistant Professor Killed In Ernakulam As Speeding Bus Hits Bike

Ernakulam: In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old college assistant professor was killed after a state roadways bus rammed his bike at Angamaly, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anuranj, a native of Malappuram.

According to police, a bus belonging to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) hit the bike of the academican from behind near Telk.

Bike Hit by KSRTC Bus

“The impact was such that he got thrown off his bike, after which he sustained head injuries,” police said.

Police said that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was working at a college in Mookkannoor.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a road accident after a car carrying Sabarimala devotees collided near Kerala's Chadayamangalam in Kollam district with a bus full of tourists, officials said.