Kerala Woman's Death Exposes Shocking Tale Of Abuse and Harassment

Malappuram (Kerala): The husband of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead at her home in Kerala's Malappuram, last week has been arrested following allegations from her family that he subjected her to physical and mental abuse. Police have registered a case against him under charges of abetment to suicide and cruelty toward women by their husbands or relatives.

The victim, Vishnuja, married Prabhin in an arranged marriage in May 2023.

According to her family, Prabhin, a male nurse, frequently humiliated her, criticizing her appearance and insulting her for not having a job. They also accused him of physically assaulting her.

"Didn't Know He Was Hurting My Daughter"

Vishnuja's father, Vasudevan, spoke to the media, saying, "He would always tell her she was too thin and wouldn’t let her ride his bike, saying she was unattractive.

Soon after their marriage, he told her to find a job and that she couldn’t depend on his salary. She tried taking some exams but couldn’t get a job, despite putting in a lot of effort."

Vasudevan, deeply saddened, shared that Vishnuja never spoke about the abuse and they only learned about it from her friends after her death.

"When we faced difficulties, she stood by us. But she never let us intervene in her marriage. She kept her struggles to herself, insisting she could change him.

It’s only now that I’ve discovered he was beating my daughter. We’re also hearing that he had affairs with other women," Vasudevan said.

He suspects that Vishnuja was murdered. "I believe he (Prabhin) killed her and hanged her," he added. The family has also accused Prabhin's relatives of supporting his mistreatment of their daughter.

"Her WhatsApp Linked to His Phone"

After Vishnuja's tragic death, her friends have revealed disturbing details about what she endured. A friend, speaking to Manorama Online, shared that Prabhin subjected Vishnuja to both physical and emotional abuse. "When she couldn’t bear it anymore, she began confiding in me. I advised her to go back home," the friend said.