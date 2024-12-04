Khalistani Link in Foiled Assassination Bid Against Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple

New Delhi: On Wednesday, a man opened fire at Punjab politician and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar while he was serving penance at the entrance.

The suspect has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura, is a Khalistani leader who was a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Narain was arrested by the Punjab police after he was overpowered by the group at the temple's entrance.

The incident occurred when Badal was seated in a wheelchair performing ‘sewa’ (service) as part of religious penance prescribed by the Akal Takht Sahib.

ADCP Harpal Singh said, “There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well...Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru...”

Singh added, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."

The officials informed that Nadal remains unharmed as the bullet missed its target and struck a wall nearby, causing panic among devotees.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “...First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'...This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?...I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab?...The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly...There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident...We will continue with our 'seva'...”