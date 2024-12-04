Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Khalistani Link in Foiled Assassination Bid Against Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple

Published 10:03 IST, December 4th 2024

Khalistani Link in Foiled Assassination Bid Against Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple

The suspect has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura, is a former member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), one of the oldest Khalistani separatist groups.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Khalistani Link in Foiled Assassination Bid Against Sukhbir Singh Badal | Image: Agencies

New Delhi: On Wednesday, a man opened fire at Punjab politician and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar while he was serving penance at the entrance.

The suspect has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura, is a Khalistani leader who was a member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Narain was arrested by the Punjab police after he was overpowered by the group at the temple's entrance.

The incident occurred when Badal was seated in a wheelchair performing ‘sewa’ (service) as part of religious penance prescribed by the Akal Takht Sahib.

ADCP Harpal Singh said, “There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well...Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru...”

Singh added, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."

The officials informed that Nadal remains unharmed as the bullet missed its target and struck a wall nearby, causing panic among devotees.  

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “...First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'...This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?...I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab?...The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly...There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident...We will continue with our 'seva'...”

(This is a developing copy, more details are awaited) 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:53 IST, December 4th 2024

Punjab

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.