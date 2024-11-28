Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens to Disrupt Police Conference in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a threatening video message claiming to disrupt the three-day Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police Conference-2024, which is slated to be held in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar from Friday. The chief of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, Pannun, in a video issued on Thursday said the “axis of evil who are bringing the biggest security threat to Bhubaneswar”. He even roped in the Maoists and radicals suggesting them to hide in Bhubaneswar.

Calling the DGP conference a terror conference, SFJ terrorist Pannun said, “Naxals, Maoists, Kashmir fighters, I urge you to take cover in the temples and hotels of Bhubaneswar to internationalise your issues.” He even dubbed Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistani radical killed in Canada, as Shaheed.

In his video message, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “Bhubaneswar is not the city of the temple but the city of terror where 200 Indian terrorists of CISF, BSF, CRPF, NSG, NIA, and IB are meeting under the chairmanship of Amit Shah who directed and coordinated the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar. Disrupt and stop the DGP terror conference.”

Meanwhile, heightened security has been ensured in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar ahead of the 3-day Police Conference starting from Friday. The state capital has been placed under a blanket of security for the three-day event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval along with DGPs of all the states and chiefs of other law enforcement agencies and security forces.