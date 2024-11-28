Search icon
  • Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens to Disrupt Police Conference in Bhubaneswar

Published 19:40 IST, November 28th 2024

Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens to Disrupt Police Conference in Bhubaneswar

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a threatening video message claiming to disrupt the three-day Police Conference in Bhubaneswar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Khalistani Terrorist threatens to disrupt Police Conference in Bhubaneswar | Image: PTI

Bhubaneswar: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a threatening video message claiming to disrupt the three-day Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police Conference-2024, which is slated to be held in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar from Friday. The chief of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, Pannun, in a video issued on Thursday said the “axis of evil who are bringing the biggest security threat to Bhubaneswar”. He even roped in the Maoists and radicals suggesting them to hide in Bhubaneswar.

Calling the DGP conference a terror conference, SFJ terrorist Pannun said, “Naxals, Maoists, Kashmir fighters, I urge you to take cover in the temples and hotels of Bhubaneswar to internationalise your issues.” He even dubbed Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistani radical killed in Canada, as Shaheed.

In his video message, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said, “Bhubaneswar is not the city of the temple but the city of terror where 200 Indian terrorists of CISF, BSF, CRPF, NSG, NIA, and IB are meeting under the chairmanship of Amit Shah who directed and coordinated the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar. Disrupt and stop the DGP terror conference.”

Meanwhile, heightened security has been ensured in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar ahead of the 3-day Police Conference starting from Friday. The state capital has been placed under a blanket of security for the three-day event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval along with DGPs of all the states and chiefs of other law enforcement agencies and security forces.

A senior police official stated, “The security measures are taken to ensure the safety and security of VVIPs and distinguished delegates across the country to prevent any untoward incidents. Comprehensive security arrangements have been made with the deployment of the BSF/CRPF/Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and thorough anti-sabotage checks. Patrolling and Blocking have been intensified in different areas. CCTV surveillance and human intelligence teams have been deployed across the city.” 
 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:48 IST, November 28th 2024

Narendra Modi Amit Shah

