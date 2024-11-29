Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'Tricolour Being Insulted': Kolkata Hospital Says It Won't Treat Bangladeshi Patients

Published 23:24 IST, November 29th 2024

'Tricolour Being Insulted': Kolkata Hospital Says It Won't Treat Bangladeshi Patients

A hospital in north Kolkata's Manicktala area on Friday said it would not treat patients from Bangladesh amid protests.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kolkata hospital says it won't treat Bangladeshi patients | Image: PTI

Kolkata: A hospital in north Kolkata's Manicktala area on Friday said it would not treat patients from Bangladesh amid protests over the alleged atrocities on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country.

An official of the JN Ray Hospital said the decision was forced by insults meted out to the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals.

"We have issued a notification that from today till an indefinite time we will not admit any Bangladeshi patient for treatment. This is primarily because of the insults they have shown towards India," said JN Ray Hospital official Subhranshu Bhakt.

He urged other hospitals in the city to do the same as a mark of protest against the alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

"Seeing the tricolour being insulted, we have decided to stop treating Bangladeshis. India has played an important role in their independence but despite that, we are witnessing anti-India sentiments. We hope other hospitals will support us and take similar steps," he added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:04 IST, November 30th 2024

Bangladesh

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.