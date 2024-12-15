Kolkata Shocker: Woman Killed, Beheaded by Brother-In-Law for Rejecting His Advances

Kolkata: After a woman's severed head was found at a garbage dump in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area, investigations suggested that she was killed by her brother-in-law as she had snubbed his advances.

The police cracked the case within 24 hours and arrested the accused, Atiur Rahman Laskar, on Saturday.

As per reports, Laskar was arrested from his native village, Basuldanga, in Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

Police claimed that Laskar, a construction worker, confessed to killing the woman who was separated from her husband two years ago.

DCP (South Suburban) Bidisha Kalita told a press conference that the severed head of the woman was found in a garbage dump near Graham Road on Friday, while the torso and the lower portion of the body were found on Saturday beside a pond in the Regent Park area.

The victim, who worked as a domestic help in the Regent Park area, used to commute to work every day along with her brother-in-law, who also worked in Tollygunge, she said.

Laskar wanted a relationship with her, and as she spurned his advances, he got furious, the DCP said.

The police reported that the victim started avoiding her brother-in-law a week back, which further enraged him. She reportedly blocked his number.

"She started avoiding him a week back, and it added to his rage. She also blocked his phone number. On Thursday evening, after she was done with work, he forced her to accompany him to an under-construction building. He strangulated her there and then beheaded her. He cut the body into three parts and dumped those," Kalita said.

"The woman was aged around 35-40. It is also being investigated if other people were involved," he said.

Police had earlier said that the woman was in a relationship with the accused, and a complication arising out of it led to the murder.

The discovery of the severed head had sent shockwaves through the middle-class neighborhood in the southern part of the city.