Kota Man Jumps Into Canal After Fight With Wife; Body Recovered 10 Hours Later

Kota (Rajasthan): A 28-year-old man allegedly jumped into a canal in Rajasthan's Kota following a fight with his wife and his body was recovered 2 km away after 10 hours on Monday.

The man, who was driving back from his in-laws' house in Sakatpura on Sunday, stopped on the way, with his wife and children in the car, and jumped into Left Main Canal.

The body of 28-year-old Raghunandan, also known as Nikki, a resident of Chechat town in Kota district, was recovered on Monday morning and handed over to his family after a post-mortem.

According to police, Raghunandan's wife, Pinkki, alerted authorities immediately after he jumped. However, the rescue operation could not commence during the night due to poor visibility, said Kunhadi Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj.

The operation began the following morning, and his body was found approximately 2 kilometers from the site, Bhardwaj added.

After completing the post-mortem, the police handed over the body to Raghunandan's family and registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for further investigation.

Raghunandan, a dholak player for bhajan groups, had reportedly shared a social media post on Sunday regarding a family dispute, which he later deleted. According to his father, Raghunandan’s wife, Pinkki, worked as a dancer for the same groups. She has three children from a previous marriage who lived with the couple.